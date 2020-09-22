Murali master to choreograph Action Prince Dhruva Sarja’s intro song

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The team of Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru has been waiting to resume shooting, and the date has finally been fixed as Sept. 24. The team is coming up with a grand set at HMT, Bengaluru, at a whopping cost of Rs 1.50 crore. The Action Prince along with a host of dancers will grooved to the track, Pogaru Annanige Pogaru, choreographed by Murali Master. According to director Nanda Kishore, currently, the creative work is going on, and they are getting ready to start the six-day shooting schedule from Thursday.

“We are in the last leg of shooting, and will wrap up the film after we are done with the two-day talkie portions with actor Dhananjay and a few other artistes,” says Nanda Kishore. Pogaru is produced by BL Gangadhar and brings together Dhruva and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. The star cast also comprises Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna and Kuri Pratap.

It will also see the presence of bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas and Jo Linder in the climax shot, which is said to be one of the film’s highlights. The film’s cinematography is by Vijay Milton. Meanwhile, Nanda Kishore is also teaming up with Dhruva Sarja for the next project, which will be produced by Uday K Mehta. “We are in the final stages of the scripting work, after which we will finalise the cast and technical crew. We want to start as soon as we complete the shoot of Pogaru,” he says.