Home Entertainment Kannada

Honour to share screen space with Upendra in 'Kabza': Anup Revanna

Anup Revanna is also happy to get associated with R Chandru; the actor plays a prominent role in the gangster drama.  

Published: 24th September 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Kabza'

A still from 'Kabza'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Anup Revanna has bagged his third film, and it’s a big one for him. The son of politician H M Revanna, who was earlier seen in Laxmana and Panta, has now got a role in R Chandru’s gangster period drama, Kabza, in which he is excited to share screen space with Upendra. The much talked about pan-Indian film, which stars Upendra as an underworld don, will feature Anup in the role of a gangster. 

“I have been instructed not to reveal much about my character. All I can say is that I get to play a prominent role and I am acting alongside Upendra. This a film based on a fictionalised underworld subject, which has me explore a unique character,” says Anup, who adds that Kabza is a big project for him.

“I have watched Upendra’s work as a director and actor, and I think he is a filmmaker who has good technical knowledge. I get to learn a lot by just watching him act. He is like a mentor on the sets. Secondly, I share a good rapport with director Chandru, with whom I worked in Laxmana. Overall, Kabza is giving me a good opportunity,” he says. 

Anup wears a retro look in Kabza, which is also one of the reasons for his inability to begin shooting for new movies until he finishes this one. “I might resume shooting for Kabza in October-end, “ says the actor, who has been trained at the New York Film Academy. Anup, in the meanwhile, is finalising on his next projects. “I am in discussions with a couple of filmmakers, and one of the projects will be a horror film,” he says.

More from Entertainment Kannada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anup Revanna Kabza
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
Video
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp