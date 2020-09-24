Honour to share screen space with Upendra in 'Kabza': Anup Revanna

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Anup Revanna has bagged his third film, and it’s a big one for him. The son of politician H M Revanna, who was earlier seen in Laxmana and Panta, has now got a role in R Chandru’s gangster period drama, Kabza, in which he is excited to share screen space with Upendra. The much talked about pan-Indian film, which stars Upendra as an underworld don, will feature Anup in the role of a gangster.

“I have been instructed not to reveal much about my character. All I can say is that I get to play a prominent role and I am acting alongside Upendra. This a film based on a fictionalised underworld subject, which has me explore a unique character,” says Anup, who adds that Kabza is a big project for him.

“I have watched Upendra’s work as a director and actor, and I think he is a filmmaker who has good technical knowledge. I get to learn a lot by just watching him act. He is like a mentor on the sets. Secondly, I share a good rapport with director Chandru, with whom I worked in Laxmana. Overall, Kabza is giving me a good opportunity,” he says.

Anup wears a retro look in Kabza, which is also one of the reasons for his inability to begin shooting for new movies until he finishes this one. “I might resume shooting for Kabza in October-end, “ says the actor, who has been trained at the New York Film Academy. Anup, in the meanwhile, is finalising on his next projects. “I am in discussions with a couple of filmmakers, and one of the projects will be a horror film,” he says.