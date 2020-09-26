Sandalwood drug case: Kannada TV host Anushree grilled by police in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Kannada television host and dancer-turned-actor Anushree appeared before the Central Crime Branch and Economics and Narcotics police on Saturday and was grilled for over three hours in connection with a drug case.

She was questioned by Vinay Gaonkar, DCP (Traffic and Crime), at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police at Panambur. She was summoned to appear before September 29.

Speaking to reporters after the questioning, Anushree said she answered all the queries posed by the police regarding her link with Tarun Raj, who has been named by Kishore Aman Shetty and another accused who were arrested on charges of consuming and possessing drugs. "I am ready to appear for questioning before the police again if required," she said.

Asked about reports of her missing the questioning on Friday, she clarified that she was supposed to reach Mangaluru on Friday and the questioning was scheduled for today.

"I know them both (Tarun and Kishore) since they were my choreographers. Tarun was my choreographer for a dance show around 12 years ago. I have not attended any parties," she said when asked about media reports that she was part of drug parties organised by the accused.

She added that the public should support the police who are cracking down on the drug menace.