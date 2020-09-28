Megha Shetty makes entry to tinsel town with 'Tribble Riding'

A Sharadhaa By

Megha Shetty the current sensation on television, will be making her transition from the small screen to celluloid with director Mahesh Gowda’s Tribble Riding, which gets its name from the colloquial usage.

She plays the lead role opposite Ganesh. Megha has already become a household name for playing Anu, a 20-year-old college student in Jothe Jotheyali along with Aniruddha Jatkar.

Elated to begin her film career with the Golden Star, she tells CE in her first interview, “My entry into acting and being part of a TV serial was unexpected and now a film coming my way is equally a surprise,” says Megha. An MBA graduate, Megha hails from a family of theatre artistes. Her father and grandmother are theatre actors.Though her talent was spotted by Zee Kannada head Raghavendra Hunsur, she credits her sister (Kusumavathi) for being the decision-maker of her acting career.

“My sister takes care of my projects and she felt that Tribble Riding will be the good flick to begin my first stint in Kannada film industry, and I agreed,” she says. The actor will now get ready to juggle her shooting schedule between her serial and the film. Having to associate with Ganesh in the family comedy entertainer, her first words about the Golden Star are about his acting skills, and the melodious songs in his films. Megha says she has watched all of Ganesh’s films, and can’t pick one favourite.

Tribble Riding’s has Sai Kartheek composing the music, while Jai Anand as the cinematographer. The movie will also feature Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, and senior actors like Umesh and Dingri Nagaraj. Megha says, “People always appreciated my presence on small screen. They often mentioned that I will be making it to the silver screen soon. This good breakthrough to films is, of course, with their good wishes.”