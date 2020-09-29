Krishna-starrer Virgin, now renamed Shheegrameva Kalyana Prapti Rasthu

By Express News Service

One of actor Krishna’s upcoming film, Virgin, created a buzz for its bold title. However, the makers have decided to change the film’s title to Shheegrameva Kalyana Prapti Rasthu, as they feel it is more appealing and will attract audience across ages The film marks the directorial debut of Puri Jagannath’s associate Naidu B, who has come up with an unconventional story.

This was one of the reasons that attracted Krishna to be a part of the film, the actor had mentioned in an earlier interview. The romantic comedy drama resumed shoot in September, stars the Love Mocktail hero, along with the female lead played by Nimika Ratnakar. Having completed 80 per cent of talkie portions, the team is currently in the last leg of shooting with only 15 days of work left.

Krishna, who is currently shooting for Nagashekar’s Srikrishna@gmail.com, will be joining the sets soon. The team plans to wrap up in October. Shheegrameva Kalyana Prapti Rasthu, has Manikanth Kadri scoring music, while SriCrazymind and Navin Sakshi are handling the edit and cinematography respectively.