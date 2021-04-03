STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nanda Kishore to direct Shreyas Manju in mass entertainer

This project, which brings together Pogaru director and Vishnu Priya hero for the first time, will go on floors soon

Published: 03rd April 2021 10:49 AM

Shreyas Manju

By Express News Service

The third outing of Shreyas Manju will be helmed by director Nanda Kishore. This is the buzz doing the rounds in Gandhinagar. According to our source, the duo is coming up with a mass entertainer. Shreyas, the son of well-known producer K Manju, made his debut with Guru Deshpande’s Padde Huli.

Nanda Kishore

He is now awaiting the release of his second film, Vishnu Priya directed by VK Prakash. It also marks the debut of Priya Prakash Varrier in Kannada. Pogaru was the last release for Nanda, who will be joining hands with Dhruva Sarja for Dubaari.

The director  is also teaming up with Shivarajkumar for a film. It will be bankrolled by Melodrama Studios.  Except for information on the two teaming up, not many details have been revealed about the project.  However, we heard that details on the plot, production house, cast and crew details will be announced soon. 

