The fourth schedule of  MadaGaja to begin on April 5

The action and family entertainer, starring Sriimurali and directed by Mahesh Kumar, is looking at an August release

Published: 03rd April 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

A still from MadaGaja

By Express News Service

The fourth schedule of MadaGaja will resume from April 5. The film, starring Sriimurali, is an action-family entertainer for which director Mahesh Kumar plans to film fight sequences, which are going to be choreographed by fight master Arjun.

The team is currently working on the set up at Kanteerava Studios. Post this schedule, the team would have completed 90 per cent of the shoot, and will have only two songs and the fight sequences remaining to complete.  

This project brings together Roberrt producer Umapathy S Gowda, Aygoya director Mahesh Kumar, and Ugramm hero Sriimurali for the first time. The movie also features Ashika Ranganath in the female lead.

It also comprises a huge cast, with Jagapathi Babu featuring as antagonist and south Indian actor Devayani playing an important role. MadaGaja, which is looking at an August release, is simultaneously working on the post production work.

Following suit of many other films, this one too will be dubbed and released in Telugu. Meanwhile, the buzz is that the film will see a Hindi version, dubbing rights for which have been sold for a hefty amount. With DoP Naveen Kumar cranking the camera, the music is by Ravi Basur.

