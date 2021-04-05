Set for 123rd film, Shivarajkumar joins sets of Vijay Milton’s film 

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar is currently busy shooting with director Vijay Milton’s project, which is tentatively titled Shivappa. The action-packed commercial entertainer, featuring an ensemble cast, has completed 35 days of shooting.

Shivarajkumar and Pruthvi Ambaar

The team, which has begun the second schedule, plans to complete the picture in the next 45 days. A couple of pics from the film sets, revealed by the team, sees the Century Star in conversation with the Dia hero, Pruthvi Ambaar.

The first 10 days will have the director covering the talkie portions, which will go on till April 10. It will be followed by a massive climax shoot between Shivarajkumar and Dhananjay, preparation for which is currently going on. This is the second time the two are coming together after Tagaru.

“Post this, we will plan an introduction fight,” says producer Krishna Sarthak. Shivanna’s 123rd project features the south Indian heroine Anjali, and Yasho Shivakumar in the female leads, along with senior actors Shashikumar and Umashree. Anoop Seelin is scoring the music.