Helu Yaake...Second single from Ek Love Ya to be out on April 13

By Express News Service

Director Prem, who had released the first song of his upcoming directorial Ek Love Ya on Valentine’s Day, is all set to unveil the second single on April 13.

An announcement to this was made by the director on his official Twitter handle, which mentioned “Second song ‘Helu Yaake’ from our Ekloveya will be out on Ugadi 13th April at 11 am. Keep loving and keep supporting; love you all (sic).”

What’s special about this song, which features debutant Raana, is that revolves around ‘love failures. It has been penned by director Prem himself, who has also sung the emotional track as well.

The music is composed by director Arjun Janya. This particular song is backed by a special symphony orchestra in the United Kingdom. According to Prem, the compositions for this track alone cost the production house Rs 18 lakh.

The film, which is currently in the post-production stage, will be released in multiple languages. However, they are yet to decide the release date.

“Owing to the current Covid situation and 50 per cent occupancy in theatres, it is getting difficult for us to fix the release date. However, we are hoping to finalise a date and will do the announcement as soon as possible,” says Prem.

Ek Love Ya is made under Rakshitha Film Factory, and marks the debut of Reeshma Nanaiah. She, along with Rachita Ram, will feature in the female leads of the film that has DOP Mahendra Simha cranking the camera.

For Ek Love Ya, Prem has picked up a story of a real-life couple, giving it a fictional touch for cinematic flavour. The film also has actor and producer Rakshita making a guest appearance.