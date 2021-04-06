In a first, Nikhil Kumaraswamy to share screen space with Shivarajkumar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

There’s a new development to Nanda Kishore’s upcoming film. We had earlier reported that Pogaru director would helm a movie for Shivarajkumar in a Kannada-Telugu bilingual, produced by Gautam Reddy, Kirthi Chilkuri and Vivek Reddy. Now, the interesting development is that Nikhil Kumaraswamy is likely to associate with this project. The film’s story, written by Priyadarshini Ram, is made with a huge budget and star cast, under the production house Melodrama Studios.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy

It is said that Nanda Kishore is keen to bring on board the Jaguar and Rider hero for a specific role, for which he is said to have approached the actor. Our source also tells us that the director has had rounds of discussions with Nikhil, and the latter is said to have given the green signal.

If so, the combination of Shivarajkumar-Nikhil will be a first. However, an official confirmation on this is awaited from the team’s end, which might happen on April 24, which is the late Dr Rajkumar’s birth anniversary.

Shivarajkumar is looking forward to the release of A Harsha’s Bhajarangi 2, while also shooting for Vijay Milton’s Shivappa. As for Nikhil, the actor is currently shooting for Rider, and is yet to announce his next. On the other hand, director Nanda Kishore, besides working on Dubaari with Dhruva Sarja, is also be directing a film for actor Shreyas Manju.