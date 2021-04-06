Rishab Shetty to conclude Harikathe Alla Girikathe with song shoot

By Express News Service

Post the release of Hero, Rishab Shetty’s focus has been on completing the shoot of Harikathe Alla Girikathe. During the filming process, the movie underwent a few changes, but is now on track. The comedy-drama, bankrolled by Sandesh Productions and executed by Rishab Shetty Films, has two directors Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh, helming the project, and director Giri Krishna will be given credit for the story.

Rishab, who is currently on the shooting sets of this comedy-drama, says, “We are on the verge of completing the talkie portions in the next two days. After that we will wrap the film with a song shoot.” He plans to release the film by September.

Rachana Inder and Rishab Shetty from the sets of Harikathe Alla Girikathe

Harikathe Alla Girikathe will see Rishab playing the lead role of struggling filmmaker. “The story of Harikathe Alla Girikathe will give a glimpse of struggling filmmakers and their lifestyles. It is wrapped in humour and will attract all kinds of audiences, including families,” says Rishab about the film that stars Thapashwini and Rachana Inder in the female leads.

Meanwhile, Rishab is looking forward to the release of Garuda Gamana Vrishaba Vahana. Directed by actor Raj B Shetty, the film is slated for release on June 4. The director, who is also busy with his acting assignments, plans to start shooting for director Jayathirtha’s Bell Bottom sequel in June.