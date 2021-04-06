STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty to conclude Harikathe Alla Girikathe with song shoot

The shooting for the film is currently going on in the city

Published: 06th April 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty

By Express News Service

Post the release of Hero, Rishab Shetty’s focus has been on completing the shoot of Harikathe Alla Girikathe. During the filming process, the movie underwent a few changes, but is now on track. The comedy-drama, bankrolled by Sandesh Productions and executed by Rishab Shetty Films, has two directors Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh, helming the project, and director Giri Krishna will be given credit for the story. 

Rishab, who is currently on the shooting sets of this comedy-drama, says, “We are on the verge of completing the talkie portions in the next two days. After that we will wrap the film with a song shoot.” He plans to release the film by September.

Rachana Inder and Rishab Shetty from the sets of Harikathe Alla Girikathe 

Harikathe Alla Girikathe will see Rishab playing the lead role of struggling filmmaker. “The story of Harikathe Alla Girikathe will give a glimpse of struggling filmmakers and their lifestyles. It is wrapped in humour and will attract all kinds of audiences, including families,” says Rishab about the film that stars Thapashwini and Rachana Inder in the female leads. 

 Meanwhile, Rishab is looking forward to the release of Garuda Gamana Vrishaba Vahana. Directed by actor Raj B Shetty, the film is slated for release on June 4. The director, who is also busy with his acting assignments, plans to start shooting for director Jayathirtha’s Bell Bottom sequel in June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishab Shetty Harikathe Alla Girikathe
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp