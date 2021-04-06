STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Veteran Kannada film actress Prathima Devi dies at 88

Hailing from the district headquarters town of Udupi in coastal Karnataka, Prathima Devi is survived by her sons S V Rajendra Singh Babu, Sangram Singh, Jayaraj Singh and daughter Vijayalakshmi Singh.

Published: 06th April 2021 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP, Rest in peace

For representational purposes

By PTI

BENGALURU: Veteran Kannada film actress Prathima Devi who had worked in more than 60 movies died at the age of 88 on Tuesday, family sources said.

Hailing from the district headquarters town of Udupi in coastal Karnataka, Prathima Devi is survived by her sons S V Rajendra Singh Babu, Sangram Singh, Jayaraj Singh and daughter Vijayalakshmi Singh.

According to the family members, she had a habit of sleeping before lunch everyday.

On Tuesday too, she was lying on the bed. When her family members tried to wake her up, she did not respond.

Believing that she might have lost her consciousness due to old age, the family members rushed her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Born as Mohini, the actress adopted the new name Prathima Devi when she made an entry to the silver screen with the movie 'Krishna Leela' at the age of 15.

She was married to eminent Kannada film actor, director and producer late Shankar Singh.

Some of her prominent movies besides 'Krishna Leela' were 'Jaganmohini', 'Nagakanye', 'Shiva Parvathi' and 'Sri Srinivasa Kalyana.'

In his condolence message, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed his deep sorrow.

She was one of the towering personalities in the Kannada film industry and the industry has lost a most talented actress in her death, the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prathima Devi Kannada film actress death kannada
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp