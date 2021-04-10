Reeshma Nanaiah to essay female lead in Nanda Kishore’s next

By Express News Service

Even as she awaits the release of her much-talked-about debut Ek Love Ya, Reeshma Nanaiah has bagged her third project. She has been signed on for Nanda Kishore’s upcoming directorial and will see her paired opposite Shreyas Manju for the first time.

Reeshma, who had participated in a fashion contest was spotted for her talent. Having wanted to an actor since childhood, the role in Prem’s directorial was a dream come true.

The film is currently in the post-production stage. The actor’s second film, Maarga starring Chetan, a bilingual made in Kannada and Telugu, is yet to go on floors.

Meanwhile, she is all set to start shooting for her next, for which the Pogaru director has come up with a mass entertainer for Padde Huli hero. The project, presented by K Manju, is bankrolled by Gujjal Purushotham under Gujjal Talkies banner.

The film is currently in the pre-production process, and in all likelihood, they plan to commence with the muhurath this month. On the technical front, the makers have finalised editor K M Prakash and cinematographer Shekhar Chandru, and are in the process of signing on the music director.