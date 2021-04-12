STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Classic title revived for Santhosh G’s directorial

Shubhamangala, starring Meghana Gaonkar, Hitha Chandrashekar, Siddharth Madhyamika and Rakesh Maiya, is waiting to hit theatres

Published: 12th April 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bringing back titles of old classic films has been in vogue in Kannada cinemas. After titles of Ganesh-starrer Geetha, and Sharan- starrer Guru Shishyaru got back the names of old films, the latest to follow is this upcoming romantic comedy drama.

Hitha Chandrashekar

Helmed by debutant director Santhosh G, the multi-starrer film comprises Meghana Gaonkar, Hitha Chandrashekar, Siddharth Madhyamika and Rakesh Maiya. The makers, who had completed the shooting and were scouting for the right title, have revived the name of director Puttanna Kanagal classic flick, Shubhamangala. 

The 1975 film, starring Aarthi, Srinath, Ambareesh, Shivaram, has remained evergreen. The team has come up with a unique teaser about the title launch, which was unveiled by veteran director Bhagvan (Dorai Bhagavan) on Sunday. 

Short filmmaker Santhosh’s story takes place around a wedding choultry, and consists of five short stories which involve love, lust, children, the elderly, all of which form the subplots. The film’s music, scored by Judah Sandy, has cinematography handled by Rakesh. Shubhamangala will be yet another film in line waiting to hit theatres once the government permits 100 per cent occupancy.  .

