Puneeth Rajkumar and Pawan Kumar collaborating for a film?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar, who was recently seen in Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa, has an interesting line-up of films. It has now come to light that the actor is set to work with director Pawan Kumar next. The film, said to be backed by a major production house, has already generated quite the buzz among the actor’s fans and on social media.

Pawan, who is best known for his work in Lucia and U-Turn, has apparently finished the script that has been approved by the Powerstar and the production house However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the project from Puneeth, Pawan or the production house.

Meanwhile, Puneeth, post release of Yuvarathnaa, is focussing on director Chethan Kumar’s action entertainer, James. On the other hand, Pawan is working on the pre-production of his Telugu webseries. The director will simultaneously work on the script of this Puneeth film, which is expected to take off in the second half of this year.

Meanwhile, the actor has also confirmed his project with Dinakar Thoogudeepa bankrolled by Jayanna Films, which will go on floors later this year. Dinakar shared that most of this project will be canned in Bengaluru. Puneeth is also set to collaborate with Pailwaan director S Krishna in a commercial entertainer that stars the actor as a RAW agent.