‘Lovesome’ teaser reveals romantic side of Sriimurali and Ashika

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The makers of MadhaGaja are coming up with a ‘lovesome’ teaser on April 13, on the occasion of Ugadi. It will be out on Anand Audio simultaneously in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. “In our last two teasers, we gave a glimpse of action in the film through hero Sriimurali and actor Jagapati Babu. This teaser will introduce the characterisation of the heroine, played by Ashika Ranganath, and how she and the hero look together as a pair,” says director Mahesh Kumar, who has come up with the teaser keeping the youth audience in mind.

The director shared the first few stills from the film, which features Ashika Ranganath as a village belle. This is the first time that the actor is sharing screen space with Sriimurali, and the two are out to impress netizens in their new avatars. Meanwhile, Sriimurali, who injured his leg on the film sets is now being advised 15 days bed rest, and the makers have re-scheduled the shooting dates accordingly. The project, bankrolled by Umapathy Films, is in the last phase of shooting.

The family mass entertainer, made in Kannada, is set to take the pan-India route and will simultaneously be dubbed and released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The team is looking for an August release, and in all likelihood, it will be ready by Varamahalakshmi. However, an official announcement is yet to be made from the production team’s end. The film, consisting of a huge cast, has Ravi Basrur scoring the music, and DoP Naveen Kumar cranking the camera.

