Producers are confident about the release: Krishna Talkies actor Apurva

The three-film-old actor says that she got into the glam world quite by accident, and comes with no background in acting.

Published: 13th April 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 09:33 AM

By Express News Service

Apurva, the heroine who was introduced by Crazy Star Ravichandran, is looking forward to her third outing, Krishna Talkies, directed by Vijay Anand. It will hit theatres on April 16. This will be another film which will release even as the 50 per cent occupancy order has been put in place. “Producers are confident about the release, and I am confident that the content of Krishna Talkies, a mystery thriller, will attract audience to theatres. It is no doubt a slow process,” she says.

The three-film-old actor says that she got into the glam world quite by accident, and comes with no background in acting. “I was unaware of the happenings in tinsel town. I almost exited cinema just after my first film, thinking I will pursue my education. But fate brought me back to the world of glam, and I am slowly taking my career forward. Thankfully, I have offers pouring in, but unfortunately, corona and lockdowns have delayed my projects,” she says. 

This is the first time that the actor is paired opposite Ajay Rao. According to Apurva, this film, which gives a glimpse of a cinema hall, has psychological elements, along with mystery, suspense and thrills. “Today, social media has reached every nook and cranny, and has influenced a lot of youngsters. This film has a message for all of them, and at the same time, promises a thriller ride, ‘’ she says.

Apart from Apurva, the film also stars Sindhu Loknath, Chikkanna, Yash Shetty, Shobharaj, Mandya Ramesh and Pramod Shetty. With producer Govinraju A H Aluru bankrolling the project, the film’s music is composed by Sridhar V Sambraham.

The camerawork is handled by Abhishek G Kasargod.After Krishna Talkies, Apurva has signed Kaala Pathar, which is currently in the pre-production stage. In addition, she also has two more projects, for which she is waiting for an official announcement to be made by the producers.        
    
 

Comments

