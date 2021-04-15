Ganesh’s Tribble Riding first look out

By Express News Service

Tribble Riding is currently in the last phase of shooting, and the lead actor, Ganesh took to social media today to unveil the film’s first look. The Golden Star is seen posing stylishly as a Golf player in the poster.

Director Mahesh Gowda calls Ganesh’s character a Sakalakala Vallabha (The master of all arts) and the golf player look is just one of the many he sports in the film.

The comedy-drama featuring has Megha Shetty, Rachana Inder, and Aditi Prabhudeva playing the female leads. The talkie portions of Tribble Riding has been completed and the team recently shot the first song, a peppy number penned and sung by Chandan Shetty, for the music of Sai Karthik.

Bankrolled by Ramgopal the film also hsa well-known faces like Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, and senior actors like Umesh and Dingri Nagaraj in the cast.