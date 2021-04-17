STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona to hit screens in August worldwide

Yet another pan-India release, the action-adventure drama will be screened in 3D format

Published: 17th April 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sudeep in 'Vikrant Rona'

Sudeep in 'Vikrant Rona' (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona will be released in theatres on August 19. The Anup Bhandari directorial, produced by Shalini Arts, also features Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. The action-adventure will be released in the 3D format.

Vikrant Rona, which features Sudeep as a police officer, will be yet another pan-Indian release from the Kannada industry. In addition, the film is also likely to be released in 55 countries. Along with multiple Indian languages, it will be dubbed and released in French, Arabic, Spanish, Mandarin, and Russian. The team is currently focused on the dubbing.

The poster of the movie

The entire shooting of the film has been wrapped, except for a special song featuring Jacqueline Fernandes. The team had initially planned to shoot it in May, but the plan may undergo a change due to the ongoing Covid crisis.

Producer Manjunath Gowda says, “We are eager to present the world their new favourite hero, Vikrant Rona, in the language of their preference. The film is a visual spectacle and watching it on the big screens will be a relief for the audience who are battling the stress of a pandemic. We can’t wait to entertain our viewers in the grandest way possible.”  

Director Anup Bhandari says, “I feel excited about the release announcement. The post-production work is going in full swing. Some of the best technicians are a part of our film and together we promise to give the audience one of the best visuals they have seen in the theatres.” Vikrant Rona marks the first collaboration of both music director Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematographer William David with Sudeep.

Meanwhile, Sudeep also has the Shiva Kartik directorial, Kotigobba 3, waiting for release. The makers are working on the release date, keeping the Covid-19 situation and 50 per cent theatre occupancy order in mind.

