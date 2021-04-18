Shokiwala heads to Tollywood

By Express News Service

Jocky’s directorial debut Shokiwala will be the latest to head to Tollywood. The film, starring Ajay Rao and Sanjana Anand, made in Kannada, will be dubbed and released in Telugu.

Ajay Rao’s Krishnan Marriage Story was also released in Telugu, and this will be his second film to have a bilingual release. The actor’s Krishna Talkies hit theatres last week with under 50 per cent occupancy, now gears up for the release of Shokiwala.

The film, produced by TR Chandrashekar under the banner, Crystal Park Cinemas. An official announcement of the Telugu release will be made today, while the makers are getting ready for the teaser, to be released on April 21, says the first-time director.

He also mentioned that the dubbing of the Telugu version is currently going on in Chennai. “We are aiming for a June release, and work is in progress accordingly.

However, everything depends on the pandemic situation,” he says. Shokiwala has Prasanth Rajappa penning the dialogues. Sridhar V Sambraham has scored the film’s music and Shiva Seena is handling the camera.

