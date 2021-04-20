Kaajal Kunder to star opposite Vinay Rajkumar in Pepe

By Express News Service

Kaajal Kunder has been paired opposite Vinay Rajkumar in Sreelesh S Nair’s next film titled Pepe. The actor had participated in the first schedule, which took place in Coorg. The film, bankrolled by Uday Shankar S and Nijaguna Guruswamy, had released the first look of Vinay Rajkumar recently, with the poster depicting him in a bloody and menacing avatar.

Kaajal Kunder

The team is coming up with a teaser, and both Vinay and Kaajal, who are sharing screen space for the first time, were at the dubbing studio on Monday. Pepe has Samarth Upadhyay cranking the camera, and the music director in the process of being finalised. Based out of Mumbai, Kaajal made her mark in Tulu and Marathi films.

Having been part of commercials and Hindi serials, she made her Kannada debut with Maya Kannadi. Apart from Pepe, Kaajal is also part of the Dikshith Shetty-starrer KTM, which is currently in the floors.

Vinay is currently waiting for the release of his next 10, which sees him playing the role of a boxer in Karm Chawla’s directorial debut. The actor’s upcoming project also includes Andodittu Kaala, which features him in the role of a filmmaker.