Shoot of Life is Beautiful wrapped up

By Express News Service

The shooting of Pruthvi Ambaar’s Life is Beautiful was wrapped on Monday. Directed by Arunkumar M and Sabu Aloysius, Life is Beautiful stars Lasya Nagaraj as the female lead, and features Priyanka

Upendra in a pivotal role.

The film also marks Mummy- Save Me and Devaki director Lohith H’s first production venture. Currently in the post-production stage, the release of Life is Beautiful will depend on the pandemic situation. “We are contemplating going the OTT route,” says Lohith, who is producing this film under his Friday Films banner, in association with Silver Train International.

“It is a feel good drama, and as a first-time producer, I did enjoy the journey of Life is Beautiful. The whole process gave us a beautiful experience, and we are confident that the audience too will feel the same after watching the film,” adds Lohith.

Life is Beautiful also marks the singing debut of Dia actor Pruthvi Ambar. The actor has rendered his voice for an inspirational song composed by Nobin Paul and written by Madan Bellisalu. With cinematography by Gautam, Life is Beautiful has Imran Sardhariya choreographing one of the songs.

