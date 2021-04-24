STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

I was initially scared to do a romantic film: Danveerrah

Danveerrah, who is part of his first romantic film, By Two Love, shares his fresh experience of working in the genre.

Published: 24th April 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'By Two Love'.

A still from 'By Two Love'.

By Express News Service

"If not for the pandemic lockdown, Bazaar hero Danveerrah would have wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, which is currently in its tail end of filming," says the actor about his first romantic film By Two Love. College Kumar director Hari Santhosh has come up with an intense love story for the actor.

"We had resumed shooting from April 19. However, we had to discontinue the shoot just after three days due to the lockdown in the city," says Danveerrah, who has completed 70 percent of the shoot for By Two Love.

"Bazaar had branded me as an action hero, and in contrast, I got to attempt a love-based subject with By Two Love. I was initially scared, but once the shooting began, I slowly got comfortable. After watching the rushes, I felt I could do justice to romantic genres. Even the director and the production house felt the same," says Danveerrah.

The actor, who has now explored two different genres, says that action films need physical effort, whereas family-based subjects are more about emotions.

"The director has written a dialogues-heavy film, and the lines helped met get into the skin of the character. It was a good experience," he says. By Two Love features Sreeleela as the lead heroine and is paired opposite Danveerrah for the first time. The film will have music by Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematography by Mahendra Simha.

Danveerrah’s next Bumper to be helmed by a new director

Meanwhile, the actor, who has simultaneously a line up of projects will begin shooting for a new film called Bumper in the second half of 2021.

“The story is ready, and we had plans to shoot in June. But as of now I am busy with By Two Love and I will begin shooting for Bumper post this,” says Danveerrah.

This project will have him collaborating with By Two Love producers -- KVN Production and Suprith Production for the second time. However, the project will not be directed by Hari Santhosh.

“The story of Bumper has been changed and we have a new story to tell. It will be helmed by a new director,” the actor says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Danveerrah By Two Love
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp