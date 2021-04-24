I was initially scared to do a romantic film: Danveerrah

By Express News Service

"If not for the pandemic lockdown, Bazaar hero Danveerrah would have wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, which is currently in its tail end of filming," says the actor about his first romantic film By Two Love. College Kumar director Hari Santhosh has come up with an intense love story for the actor.

"We had resumed shooting from April 19. However, we had to discontinue the shoot just after three days due to the lockdown in the city," says Danveerrah, who has completed 70 percent of the shoot for By Two Love.

"Bazaar had branded me as an action hero, and in contrast, I got to attempt a love-based subject with By Two Love. I was initially scared, but once the shooting began, I slowly got comfortable. After watching the rushes, I felt I could do justice to romantic genres. Even the director and the production house felt the same," says Danveerrah.

The actor, who has now explored two different genres, says that action films need physical effort, whereas family-based subjects are more about emotions.

"The director has written a dialogues-heavy film, and the lines helped met get into the skin of the character. It was a good experience," he says. By Two Love features Sreeleela as the lead heroine and is paired opposite Danveerrah for the first time. The film will have music by Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematography by Mahendra Simha.

Danveerrah’s next Bumper to be helmed by a new director

Meanwhile, the actor, who has simultaneously a line up of projects will begin shooting for a new film called Bumper in the second half of 2021.

“The story is ready, and we had plans to shoot in June. But as of now I am busy with By Two Love and I will begin shooting for Bumper post this,” says Danveerrah.

This project will have him collaborating with By Two Love producers -- KVN Production and Suprith Production for the second time. However, the project will not be directed by Hari Santhosh.

“The story of Bumper has been changed and we have a new story to tell. It will be helmed by a new director,” the actor says.