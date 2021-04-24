Ravi Varma choreographs a car chase for Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer 'James'

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar had recently completed the shoot of the major action blocks in his upcoming actioner, titled James.

The crew, after their schedule in Kashmir, had resumed the shoot earlier this month. Director Chethan Kumar has now shared some snapshots from the sets, which show stunt choreographer Ravi Varma putting together a gritty and credible chasing sequence on Nice Road, with all safety measures in place.

Puneeth Rajkumar

For this particular action block, the team had hired ten professional motorsports driver s from Mumbai. The team, which had completed sixty percent of the movie’s shoot, has now pushed the pre-planned schedule, citing the COVID resurgence.

James, bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, has the actor and the filmmaker collaborating for the first time, The film also has Priya Anand sharing screen space with Puneeth Rajkumar for the second time, after Raajakumara.

James also has Telugu actor, Meka Srikanth, playing a pivotal role along with Rangayana Raghu, and Mukesh Rishi in supporting roles.

The next in line for the Yuvarathnaa hero will be the project with Lucia director, Pawan Kumar produced by Hombale Films.

The actor is also joining hands for the first time with Dinakar Thoogudeeepa for a commercial entertainer, to be produced by Jayanna Films.