Shivarajkumar's next to be an emotional romantic drama 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar is currently in the last phase of shooting for his film with director Vijay Milton. Meanwhile, the makers of Century Star’s 124th film are gearing up to begin shooting from mid-June depending on the pandemic situation.

The project marks the directorial debut of Ram Dhulipudi, and the debutant has come up with an emotional love story for Shivanna.

Doubling up as a family drama, the film is expected to feature Shivanna as a military officer, and will be different from his previous lineup of films.

The makers have roped in actors like Nassar, Sampath and Sadhu Kokila to play pivotal roles. Singer-actor Manglik, who recently delivered the hit number, Kannu Adhirindhi from Roberrt, is also part of the cast. According to the production house, a big heroine is in talks to play the lead opposite Shivanna.