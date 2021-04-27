The pandemic is extremely disturbing: Dhananjay

By Express News Service

Dhananjay has been busy from last August shooting for his various projects until a couple of days ago. The actor, who was back in Bengaluru last Sunday, after completing a schedule for Sukumar’s Pushpa, feels that he along with the rest of the country are back to square one of the pandemic, just like last year.

The actor, who has been juggling between Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films is dejected that things haven’t got better.

“Right now, films are not in my mind, the entire pandemic crisis has disturbed me a lot. I am in deep grief on hearing about the deaths in the stater our State and I feel helpless,” he says.

Dhananjay, who is doing his best to lend support to people seeking his help, hopes the current situation to get back to normal as early as possible.

“I hope people realise the importance of science now, especially, during these tough times,” he says. The actor feels the situation is getting out of hands, and everyone should take responsibility for their health.

“I request to people to take care of themselves and get vaccinated."

The actor’s line up of films includes Badava Rascal, Rohit Padaki’s Ratnan Prapancha, Shivarajkumar’s Shivappa, Narasimha’s yet-to-be-titled film, and Head Bush directed by Shoonya. He is also a part of Allu Arjun’s bilingual Pushpa. Dhananjay will be debuting in Tamil with Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku.