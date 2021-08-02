STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Prem in talks with Dhruva Sarja for a project

Apart from these projects, Dhruva also has a bunch of projects in the pipeline and wants to commence shooting for the films one after the other.

Published: 02nd August 2021 05:44 AM

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Even as Dhruva Sarja is gearing up to begin shooting for his project with director AP Arjun, the actor is set to be in talks with filmmaker Prem for a commercial entertainer. 

“Both Prem and Dhruva have plans to come together for a mass commercial entertainer and the duo has had their discussions. If everything goes according to plan, the actor-director in all likelihood will be collaborating for a film that will be bankrolled by a well-known production house,” says a well-placed source. 

Apart from these projects, Dhruva also has a bunch of projects in the pipeline and wants to commence shooting for the films one after the other. While the Arjun film muhurath is on August 15, Dhruva has also greenlit Jaggu Dada director Raghavendra Hegde’s next. In addition to the film with Prem, Dhruva will also star in director A Harsha’s next project.

Meanwhile, Prem, who is launching his brother-in-law, Raana with Ek Love Ya is busy with the film’s post-production work, which got resumed post lockdown. The romantic drama also featuring Rachita Ram and debutante Reeshma Nanaiah, has the makers planning for an audio launch soon. The director had also announced a project with Sudeep, but details of the project are yet to be disclosed.

