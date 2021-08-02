STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Gloomy tunes' in Covid pandemic

Cancelled shows and selling music tracks to OTT projects, Bengaluru-based musical bands are struggling to manage their financial and social challenges

Published: 02nd August 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Swarathma band

Swarathma band

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As auditoriums and other place of social gathering are now allowed to open up with reasonable restrictions, music artistes feel there is still a long road to recovery. Bengaluru-based musical bands are facing the wrath of the pandemic, impeding their social and economic growth in the entertainment industry.

Some musical bands are looking at new ways to earn income, besides performing online shows, while some are just waiting for the restrictions to relax as they pin their hopes on the vaccination drive. Musical bands also believe that many blue-collar workers like sound engineers, light men, logistics personnel, are the most affected of the lot as stage shows serve the primary source of livelihood for them.

Swarathma, a Bengaluru-based music band observes that there is an increase in the selling of music tracks to corporates for advertisement. Jishnu Dasgupta, a bass guitarist in the band says “After the pandemic, a lot of musical band are selling their tracks to OTT projects, corporate advertisements to keep their creative and economic space active. This trend has specially increased after the lockdown. We sold one of our musical tracks Beta Sweater Pehno to Amazon series The Family Man and Khul ja re to an Apple advertisement.” Online shows hardly give us any economic relief but it helps us to take the music to a wider audience,” says Dasgupta. 

On the other hand, Beat Gurus, another city based band has hardly made business since the first wave of the pandemic. “We had little hopes of performing after the first wave of the pandemic but we lost all hopes after the second wave. It had a devastating effect on us. We easily lost up to some eight events which were valued at least R7-8 lakhs. We really doubt if the audience will be in the mood to celebrate when they come back to live events, given that the second wave proved to be fatal to everybody,” says Prashanth Muralidhar, who plays the Djembe, a West African instrument for the band. Further, he said  that fundraiser events like ‘Togetherness Project’, hosted by Karnataka Event’s Management Association did give relief, especially to the blue-collar workers. 

Varijashree Venugopal, an independent musician and a singer and flute player for world fusion band Chakrafonics believes that music show thrives on people’s participation without which the essence is lost. “We are now recording our music in empty auditoriums for our upcoming music festival ‘Kaalarnava’. Without the audience, we feel a big chunk of entertainment is lost. Close to nine music tours of mine were cancelled owing to the travel bans. Individually, we are recording songs, but as a band it has been difficult. I feel after the social gathering restrictions are relaxed, we, as artistes need 10 times more energy to catch the audience’s attention,” says Venugopal.

Praveen, D Rao, an independent music artiste and who formed the Karnataka Artistes Association (KAA) says, “Performing artistes and music shows were the first to be hit due to lockdown and probably the last one to come back during the unlock phase. We established the KAA to keep the livelihood of many aristes stable. Members of the associations including technicians, music artistes, sound engineers were ensured with health covers, medical insurance services, groceries, and food essentials across Karnataka.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp