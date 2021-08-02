Jacqueline Fernandez is Gadang Rakkamma in Kichcha Sudeep-starrer 'Vikrant Rona'  

By Express News Service

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look and motion poster from Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming 3D action-adventure drama Vikrant Rona was released by the makers today. The actor essays a pivotal role as Raquel D’Costa a.k.a Gadang Rakkamma. According to makers, Gadang Rakkamma runs a tavern in a fictional place and will be seen matching wits with Vikrant Rona (Sudeep).

Kichcha Sudeep &

Jacqueline Fernandez

The poster of the upcoming pan-Indian film launched on Saturday was a nation-wide trend with over 26 lakh impressions in less than 14 hours. The makers also had a pre-buzz playing around the acronym ‘GR’, which eventually was revealed to be Gadang Rakkamma, Jacqueline’s onscreen name in Vikrant Rona.

Jacqueline expressed her happiness of being associated with Vikrant Rona, and said, “The team has been very welcoming and every moment that’s going into its making has been exciting for me. I thank the producers for such a grand poster reveal from the bottom of my heart. This film is going to be super special and memorable for me.”

Producer Manjunath Gowda said that the entry of Jacqueline has added to the excitement of the story of the world’s new hero. We’re on our way towards creating an extravagant piece of cinema that will be remembered by generations to come, and we’re thrilled about the growing anticipation surrounding it.” The makers of the film are planning to have a big release across North India and producer Manjunath, who was in Mumbai to unveil the poster, also took time to finalise the distributors across that belt.

It feels amazing to be able to bring an element of surprise with each announcement, says director Anup Bhandari. “Unveiling Jacqueline’s poster was planned to convey the scale of the film yet again, and how invested we are in fulfilling the promise of offering the audience a movie that will make their time in theatres worth it,” he added.

Vikrant Rona is a multilingual action-adventure that will see a 3-D release in 14 languages and 55 countries. Sudeep, who has a huge fan following across India, hopes to cement his superstardom with his dashing charisma as Vikrant Rona.

The film is made under Shalini Artss banner and co-produced by Alankar Pandian. The film also features Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in the cast and has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Vikrant Rona has cinematography by DOP William David and the art department is handled by award-winning art director Shivakumar.