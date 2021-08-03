STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trisha on board Puneeth Rajkumar’s Dvitva

The speculations about Trisha being part of Pawan Kumar’s upcoming psychological thriller is now officially confirmed

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:44 AM

Actress Trisha

Actress Trisha (Photo | Instagram)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that the makers of Dvitva are planning to cast Trisha as the heroine in the psychological thriller. It is now officially confirmed that Trisha will be paired opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in the upcoming film directed by Pawan Kumar. A tweet from Hombale Films, the makers of Dvitva read, “The leading lady of #Dvitva is here. We welcome the talented Trisha on board.” The two actors have previously worked together in the Kannada film Power (2014), and Dvitva marks their second collaboration.

In a chat with CE, director Pawan Kumar tells us why he chose Trisha as the female lead for Dvitva. “I was looking for an artist who can handle a mature character and she fits the bill. Trisha, as an actor, is someone who comes with a lot of experience.  I have been admiring her films from a long time, even before I made my first film in 2011. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is one of my favourites. Secondly, the scenes between her and Puneeth are extremely intense.

And both being big stars with a huge body of work, watching them perform together is something the audience will love to watch out for.  Looking forward to shooting and watch her make this complex character come alive through her,” he says. Trisha is super happy to be collaborating with Puneeth for the second time and in a different genre. “I am looking forward to working with Pawan since he ‘s a very ‘today’s’ director and makes quirky and different films. And of course happy to be on board with Hombale Films who believe in good cinema and never compromise on the quality. “

Director Pawan Kumar, who is currently busy with the pre-production work, is set with the lead cast. While the team is in the process of signing the rest of the actors, if all goes well according to plan, the production house will go on floors with the project in September. Dvitva will have Preetha Jayaraman handling the cinematography and its music will be composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi.

