Venkat Bharadwaj launches debutant Kabir Somaiyaji in crime thriller Aahata

By Express News Service

Director Venkat Bharadwaj’s last outing Omelette got a direct satellite release, which received a good response. Now, the director is ready with his next project. Titled Aahata, the film is a crime thriller starring debutant actor Kabir Somaiyaji in the lead role.

Kabir is a Kannadiga settled in Mumbai, who has studied at Toronto Film School, Canada, for two years. He later took up an acting course at Anupam Kher Institute and is excited about his entry into Kannada cinema with Venkat Bharadwaj’s film.

Priya Hegde plays the lead in Aahata and is paired opposite Kabir. The actor, known for her TV roles, has worked in a Kannada film, Jiilkha, and a couple of Telugu projects.The film went on floors in November 2020 in Bengaluru and was shot in just 25 days.

Produced by Bombay Prakash under the banner Silverline Entertainment, the film is currently in the post-production phase. The makers are aiming for a theatrical release in the last quarter of 2021. Aahata’s cast also includes Ugramm Manju, Dinesh Mangaluru, Gopi Krishna Deshpande, and Nagendra, among other recognised actors.