Pruthvi and Manvitha to star in a psychological thriller

The project, directed by Arunkumar M and Sabu Aloysius, has silently begun shooting.
 

Kannada actor Manvitha Kamath.

Kannada actor Manvitha Kamath (previously known as Manvitha Harish) (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar, Manvitha Kamath are set to collaborate for the first time in an upcoming psychological thriller helmed by the director duo of Arunkumar M and Sabu Aloysius.

The film went on floors without much fanfare, and the makers, H Lohith’s Friday Films and Silver Train International, want to keep things under the radar for now. 

This is the second directorial of the duo, who are set to make their debut with the Pruthvi Ambaar-starrer Life is Beautiful, which is ready for release. 

Pruthvi, who shot to fame with Dia, is also part of big-ticket films like Shivarajkumar’s Bairagi. Apart from resuming shoot for his film, For Regn, Pruthvi is all set to make his Tamil debut with cinematographer-director Vijay Milton’s next project. 

Meanwhile, in addition to this film, Manvitha also recently signed a romantic thriller, which will be directed by PC Shekar.

