Sarath Kumar to play antagonist in Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'James'

Veteran Tamil actor Sarath Kumar is all set for his next Kannada film. The actor is roped in for Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming film James. Interestingly, Chethan Kumar’s directorial venture will feature Sarath Kumar in a negative shade and taking on Puneeth. This marks his first Kannada film as a villain, and according to the makers, the senior actor will feature in an aggressive characterisation.

The actor will be joining the sets of James today and he will be seen along with Telugu star Srikanth Mekka, Adhitya, Anu Prabhakar, Ranagayana Raghu, and Mukesh Rishi.

Bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, the film has Priya Anand as the female lead. Priya and Sarathkumar have earlier worked with Puneeth in Raajakumara (2017), and James marks the trio’s second collaboration.

The film has a strong technical crew with Charan Raj as the composer and J Swamy as cinematographer. On the other hand, Santhe Haiklu is handling the art direction.The film left with 30 per cent of the portions resumed work from July 5 after the government eased the restrictions, and the crew kickstarted the shoot with a fight sequence choreographed by the Ram-Lakshman duo.Puneeth Rajkumar, post-James, will begin shooting for Pawan Kumar Dvitva, which will go on floors in September.