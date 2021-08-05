STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Sarath Kumar to play antagonist in Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'James'

The popular Tamil actor will be joining the sets of Chethan Kumar’s directorial venture today.

Published: 05th August 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil star Sarath Kumar.

Tamil star Sarath Kumar. (File photo | EPS)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Veteran Tamil actor Sarath Kumar is all set for his next Kannada film. The actor is roped in for Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming film James. Interestingly, Chethan Kumar’s directorial venture will feature Sarath Kumar in a negative shade and taking on Puneeth. This marks his first Kannada film as a villain, and according to the makers, the senior actor will feature in an aggressive characterisation.

Puneeth Rajkumar

The actor will be joining the sets of James today and he will be seen along with Telugu star Srikanth Mekka, Adhitya, Anu Prabhakar, Ranagayana Raghu, and Mukesh Rishi.

Bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, the film has Priya Anand as the female lead. Priya and Sarathkumar have earlier worked with Puneeth in Raajakumara (2017), and James marks the trio’s second collaboration.

The film has a strong technical crew with Charan Raj as the composer and J Swamy as cinematographer. On the other hand, Santhe Haiklu is handling the art direction.The film left with 30 per cent of the portions resumed work from July 5 after the government eased the restrictions, and the crew kickstarted the shoot with a fight sequence choreographed by the Ram-Lakshman duo.Puneeth Rajkumar, post-James, will begin shooting for Pawan Kumar Dvitva, which will go on floors in September.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarath Kumar Chethan Kumar James Puneeth Rajkumar Adhitya Srikanth Mekka
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp