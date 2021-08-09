STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Payal Rajput makes her Kannada debut with Dhananjay’s Head Bush

The Telugu actor will be part of the multilingual film helmed by debutant director Shoonya. The team will begin shoot today in parts of Bengaluru.

Published: 09th August 2021 09:17 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Payal Rajput will be the latest Tollywood heroine to make her Kannada debut. The RX 100 and Disco Raja actor has been zeroed in to play the female lead in the Pan India film Head Bush and will appear alongside Dhananjay in the period gangster drama. Official confirmation was made by the production house on social media platforms.

Payal’s name has been quite popular in the Kannada film industry for some time now. A few filmmakers were keen on roping in the actor for their respective films, and she has finally made her foray into Sandalwood with Head Bush.

The actor was last seen in Anaganaga O Athidhi,  and she currently is part of Angel (Tamil) and Kirathaka (Telugu) which are in different stages of production.

Payal is among the first actors to be confirmed as being part of the ensemble cast ever since Dhananjay took over the project as the producer. The actor will be bankrolling the film under Daali Pictures in collaboration with  Somanna Talkies.

Head Bush helmed by debutant director Shoonya is set to go on floors on August 9 in Bengaluru.  The story, penned by ace writer Agni Sridhar, will feature Dhananajay in the role of MP Jayaraj, Bengaluru’s first underworld don. Head Bush, set in the late ‘60s and 70s, will be a multilingual film and will be out in 2 parts. The film has music by director Charan Raj, and  Sunoi Velayudhan will be handling the camera.

