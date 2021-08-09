Payal Rajput makes her Kannada debut with Dhananjay’s Head Bush

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Payal Rajput will be the latest Tollywood heroine to make her Kannada debut. The RX 100 and Disco Raja actor has been zeroed in to play the female lead in the Pan India film Head Bush and will appear alongside Dhananjay in the period gangster drama. Official confirmation was made by the production house on social media platforms.

Payal Rajput

Payal’s name has been quite popular in the Kannada film industry for some time now. A few filmmakers were keen on roping in the actor for their respective films, and she has finally made her foray into Sandalwood with Head Bush.

ALSO READ: Dhananjay takes over the production of Head Bush

The actor was last seen in Anaganaga O Athidhi, and she currently is part of Angel (Tamil) and Kirathaka (Telugu) which are in different stages of production.

Payal is among the first actors to be confirmed as being part of the ensemble cast ever since Dhananjay took over the project as the producer. The actor will be bankrolling the film under Daali Pictures in collaboration with Somanna Talkies.

Head Bush helmed by debutant director Shoonya is set to go on floors on August 9 in Bengaluru. The story, penned by ace writer Agni Sridhar, will feature Dhananajay in the role of MP Jayaraj, Bengaluru’s first underworld don. Head Bush, set in the late ‘60s and 70s, will be a multilingual film and will be out in 2 parts. The film has music by director Charan Raj, and Sunoi Velayudhan will be handling the camera.