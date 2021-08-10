Marigold  to be sent for CBFC certification

By Express News Service

The shooting of Marigold, starring Dignath and directed by Raghavendra M Naik, was recently wrapped up. And it looks like the post-production of the film is going on in full throttle. The makers have now announced that crime thriller is all set for CBFC certification. “We have completed filming, and we are now at the re-recording stage. Soon, the film will be sent to the Censor Board. We are simultaneously working on the film’s trailer, which will be out soon,” says debutant director Raghavendra, sharing a few new stills from the film.

The film is bankrolled by director-producer Raghuvardhan, under the banner RV Creations. The dialogues of Marigold are written by Raghu Niduvalli, while Veer Samarth has composed the music. Chandrashekar has been roped in for handling the camera.

The debutant director, who is hoping for a theatrical release, is also not ruling out the option of getting the film out on OTT. “Talks are on with various streaming platforms, and if the Covid situation gets to its peak, we might go for a digital release. Marigold cast also features Yash Shetty, Sampath Mythria, Cockroach Sudhi, Bala Rajwadi, and Vajrang Shetty among others.”

Apart from Marigold, Diganth has Gaalipata 2, Huttuhabba Subhashayagalu, Nimma Katheyalli Hannavilla, and Kannada remake of Telugu film Evaru in his kitty.