My next project will be out announced on August 24: Director Prem

By Express News Service

If one achieves martyrdom in a war, the heavens welcome him. If one triumphs in a war, the throne awaits him. So, a war is always good. And the war begins now. The script work of my 9th film is now complete, details revealing in August 2021 #Prems9thventure on August 9,” (sic) said director Prem in a tweet giving us insights into his next project.

The director, who has completed shooting for Ek Love Ya, is currently working on the post-production of the film. “I have been working on the script, which is almost through, and the preparation work for the project has begun, and I wanted to share this update with the people,” says Prem, who was reluctant to tell us as to which star he will be associating with. “It is going to be a commercial entertainer, and an official announcement will be made by me and the production house on August 24,” he mentions.

However, CE had learned and reported that Prem and Dhruva Sarja teaming up for a mass commercial entertainer. Whether this project is with the Action Prince, or any other star will be known soon. Prem wants to kick start shooting for this new film by October or November.

Meanwhile, he is also working on the release plans for Ek Love Ya, which stars debutant Raana, Reeshma Nanaiah and Rachita Ram. “We have completed the song rerecording for music scored by Arjun Janya. We are planning to dub and release the film in multiple languages, and we are now in the last phase of the dubbing for the Malayalam version. We will begin work with the DTS next week. As for release plans, it all depends on the pandemic situation,” he says.