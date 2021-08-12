Sonal Monteiro to make special appearance in Padavi Poorva

By Express News Service

Sonal Monteiro to make a special appearance in director Hariprasad’s directorial venture Padavi Poorva. The teenage romantic drama is set in the 90s. A part of the film is also set in the present and Sonal Monterio’s character is instrumental in driving the story to the present day.

Hariprasad doesn’t reveal much about the role. However, he mentioned that her role will make the entry towards the end of the movie. An official announcement of Sonal being part of the film was made on the actor’s birthday, August 11. She will soon join the sets of the film.

Sonal Monteiro, praised for her pivotal role in Roberrt, also has Buddhivanta 2, Shambo Shiva Shankara, and Sugar Factory in the pipeline. Padavi Poorva, touted to be a teenage drama, features many fresh faces including Prithvi Shamanur, Anjali Anish, and Yasho Shivakumar.

Padavi Poorva is bankrolled by Yogaraj Bhat and Ravi Shamanur. The cinematography of the film is handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje and music by Arjun Janya. The director is planning the last shooting schedule in Mangaluru and has plans to release the music album in September.