Rachita Ram wraps up the first schedule of 'Shabari Searching For Ravana'

By Express News Service

Rachita Ram has been busy ever since the government allowed film shooting. However, she has managed to complete the first schedule of Shabari Searching For Ravana, which was held in Mysuru for about 12 days. The makers shot a song and fight sequence with senior actor Achyuth Kumar in attendance.

Touted to be a female-centric revenge thriller, the film marks the directorial debut of editor Naveen Shetty. The makers shared some exclusive film stills with CE. It is said that the film will depict Rachita in different shades.

Bankrolled by Kiran Kumar under the banner KK Production and ATM Studios, the film’s screenplay is written by Chetan Keshav and music by Anoop Seelin.

The next schedule of Shabari Searching for Ravana will start by the end of August, and the team is currently scouting for locations in Bengaluru.