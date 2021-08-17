STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengalur Boys on the move

The first schedule of the multi-starrer, directed by Raj Surya, was wrapped up

A still from film

By Express News Service

Director Raj Surya of Londonahalli Lambodara fame has wrapped up the first schedule of his second film Bengalur Boys. The team had planned to begin shooting by the end of March 2020, but the pandemic has delayed the project by several months. However, the film went on floors recently, and the makers have quickly wrapped up a significant portion of the film.

The multi-star cast film has Happy Birthday actor Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 contestant Chandan Achar, Rohit of Face to Face fame, and serial artiste Abhishek in the male lead roles. On the other hand, it features Vainidhi Jagdish as the heroine. In addition to that, the film also has Chikkanna in a prominent role.

The makers shared a few stills from the romantic drama featuring the lead actors. The film, bankrolled by Vikram K Yallayya under V Movie Makers, has All Ok composing music and Rijo P John handling the cinematography. The team has planned to begin the second schedule in September.
 

Bengalur Boys
