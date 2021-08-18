Saptha Sagaradache Yello gets back to sets

By Express News Service

The second schedule of Hemanth M Rao’s Saptha Sagaradache Yello began from August 16. The shooting for this intense romantic drama starring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth began in April. The makers, who had initially planned to shoot the film at a stretch, had to take a break due to the pandemic lockdown and rains. “The team is now back on the sets in Bengaluru and will continue shooting at a stretch for 35 days. We will take a short break before we travel to Shivamogga,” says the director.

A still from the film

This is the third outing for Hemanth M, Rao, who made his debut with Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and followed it with Kavaludari. Saptha Sagaradache Yello marks the second collaboration between Hemanth and Rakshit. This project, bankrolled by Paramvah Studios, will have music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Adhvaitha Gurumurthy.

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty also has Kiran Raj’s pan India film, 777 Charlie, ready for release. Rakshit is also gearing up to return to the director’s chair with Hombale Films’ Richard Anthony, a spinoff of his role from Ulidavaru Kandanthe.