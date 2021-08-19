Archana joins Rishab Shetty’s 'Kantara'

By Express News Service

Actor Rishab Shetty is gearing up to begin shooting for his upcoming directorial ‘Kantara - Ondu Danthakathe', which also stars him in the lead. Backed by Hombale Films, the muhurath of the film, which touches upon man and nature conflicts, will be on August 27.

Even as the makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast, we now learn that the makers are bringing back the National Award-winning actor Archana to Sandalwood after a gap of 25 years. She was last seen in the 1996 film, Huliya.

Archana, who is known for her works in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam is equally popular in Kannada. The actor, who has worked in films like Premigala Saval, Belli Naga, Guri, is still known for her role in the Dr Rajkumar film, Ondu Muttina Kathe.

A confirmation of this update is expected to be announced by the makers soon. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Kantara also stars Achyuth Kumar and Kishore in prominent roles.

With music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind Kashyap, Kantara also marks Rishab’s return to direction duties after four years.