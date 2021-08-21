KGF Chapter 2 Television rights bagged by Zee network

By Express News Service

The television rights of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 has been bagged by Zee network. The television network will premiere the film in South Indian languages Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Yash

It may be noted that the TV rights of the first instalment of KGF is being held by Colors network. KGF, the two-part fictional mob drama, traces the journey of a dreaded criminal Rocky, portrayed by Yash, and his desire to rule the gold mines of Kolar, which results in a turf war with Adheera.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film marks the Kannada debut of Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt and also stars Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, and Eswari Rao. The film has cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda and music by Ravi Basrur.

Amid rumours that the film will premiere on an OTT platform, the makers clarified and announced that the much-anticipated sequel will release on the big screen. KGF: Chapter 2, one of the most-awaited pan-Indian films of this year, will also be released in Hindi.