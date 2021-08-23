KGF: Chapter 2 to now release on April 14 2022

By Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming pan-Indian film, KGF: Chapter 2, have announced the revised release date. The Yash-starrer, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 16 this year, is now set to hit screens on April 14, 2022.

Yash took to Twitter to reveal the release date of the Prashanth Neel directorial. "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on April 14, 2022," wrote Yash, while sharing a new poster.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 actioner features Sanjay Dutt as the primary antagonist and also stars Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, and Srinidhi Shetty in supporting roles. Moreover, it was recently announced that the film’s television rights have been bagged by the Zee network.

It may be noted that Prashanth's next, Salaar, which is also being bankrolled by Hombale Films - the production house behind KGF Chapter 2 - is scheduled to release on April 14. With KGF: Chapter 2 taking over the slot, the makers are expected to announce an updated release date of Salaar soon.

Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 has music by Ravi Basrur, while Bhuvan Gowda has handled the cinematography. The film will be releasing in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.