Nanda Kishore-BC Patil collaborating for a film

Nanda Kishore, who is currently busy shooting for Raana, starring Shreyas Manju, has been in talks with various production houses. We now hear the director will be a producer collaborating with actor-producer, BC Patil, on one of his forthcoming projects.

Nanda Kishore, confirming his association, said that discussions with BC Patil are underway and that he will be giving a final update once the story is finalised.

"Right now we are cracking on the subject. We will then be locking the lead actor who fits the bill before the production house comes with an official announcement. We want to go on floors with this project by the end of this year," says the Adhyaksha director.

The director is also collaborating with Prajwal Devaraj for a project that is set to be bankrolled by Sumanth Kranthi, and an official announcement about this project is awaited.

Likewise, BC Patil will be producing a film that will be directed by Yogaraj Bhat. This project also has names like Suri, composer-director Harikrishna V, and writer-actor Vikas involved in it. Meanwhile, the first look poster of Nanda Kishore’s Raana will be released by Shivarajkumar on August 24.