Rakshit Shetty to bankroll Shishir Rajmohan’s 'AbraCaDabra'

The emotional drama starring senior actor Anant Nag brings together a kaleidoscope of characters and their quests for truth, validation, and redemption

Published: 24th August 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty (Photo | EPS)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, which have previously produced films like Kirik Party, Humble Politician Nograj, and yet to be released Sakutumba Sametha, is bankrolling yet another project. Helmed by debutant writer and director Shishir Rajmohan, the film is titled AbraCaDabra.  

Poster ofAbraCaDabra

An official announcement was made by the production house on Monday. “A kaleidoscope of characters searching for their true identity, their quest for truth, validation, and redemption! @ParamvahStudios is proud to announce its next act! #Abracadabra starring Anant Nag (sic),”  tweeted Rakshit Shetty along with a creative poster created by Varsha Kodgi, which gives a glimpse of the characters.

An emotional drama brings together an array of interesting actors. Veteran actor Anant Nag is playing a prominent role in the film, which also stars Siri Ravikumar, BV Shrunga, and Avinash Rai. The first-time director Shishir Rajmohan has earlier worked in short films and ad commercials. He has also worked closely with Rakshit Shetty and his production house.

Shishir, who is planning to start the shoot on August 26, explains that the title AbraCaDara is just not a magic chant but has a lot of significance to the theme of the film. “The subject deals with quests of realisation, validation, identity, and ambition. About the rights and wrongs and everything,” he says.

The director also gives a brief description of the characters in the film. Anant Nag plays a man who is trying to make sense of his life. “On the other hand, Siri Ravi Kumar plays a young woman, and BV Shrunga plays a magician. We have Avinash Rai, who plays a man battling his complexes,” says the director, who has also penned the story of AbraCaDabra.

The technical crew of the AbraCaDabra, produced by G S Gupta and Rakshit Shetty, is yet to be finalised.  So far, cinematographer G S Bhaskar and sound design engineer Anandrag Veyattummal have been in for the film. The team is planning to shoot in Bengaluru and Udupi.

