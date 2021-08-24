Yasha Shivakumar to play female lead in Dantakathe

By Express News Service

Actor Yasha Shivakumar has been roped in to star as the female lead opposite Vasishta Simha in director Vachan’s Dantakathe. An official announcement regarding the same will be done before the film goes on floors in mid-September.

Dantakathe follows two police officers who are assigned to work on a case.

The film also features Kishore, who will be seen in a pivotal role, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna, and Dharmanna Kadur.

Yasha, who is making her feature debut with Padavi Poorva, also has Raj Sounds and Lights, Bairagee, and Deadly 3 in various stages of production.

She will start shooting for Bahadhur Gandu in September.

Dantakathe has music scored by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Naveen Kumar.