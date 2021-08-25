Dhanvith makes tinsel town debut with 'Avarta'

By Express News Service

A farmer and young businessman Dhanvith’s childhood passion for acting has finally bore fruit. The debutant is all set to make his silver screen debut with a suspense thriller titled Avarta, written and directed by Vemagal Jagannath Rao. Dhanvith is playing the role of a CBI officer in the film.

“I am glad to have finally fulfilled my dreams, and facing the camera for Avarta was more like going to acting school. Director Vemagal Jagannath Rao nurtured me well on the sets,” says Dhanvith, who will be teaming up with the director again.

“We will be collaborating for another project, and details of which will be revealed soon,” the actor said. Avarta is now in the post-production phase, and the makers have plans to release the teaser and audio in September. The film’s music is scored by Atishya Jain, and the camerawork is handled by Mallikarjun.