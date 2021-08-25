STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Drishya 2 will see a theatre release

On the last day of shooting, both the actor and director stressed that Drishya 2 will be hitting the big screen.

Published: 25th August 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Anant Nag, P Vasu and Ravichandran

Anant Nag, P Vasu and Ravichandran

By Express News Service

Ravichandran and team wrapped up Drishya 2 - the Kannada remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam suspense thriller - in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The film marks the second collaboration of Crazy Star and director P Vasu, who also made the remake of the first part of the Malayalam duology. The suspense thriller, which went on floors July 12, was wrapped up in a 32-day schedule.

P Vasu

Unlike the Malayalam original Drishyam 2, which was released on Amazon Prime, the Kannada remake will see a theatre release.

On the last day of shooting, both the actor and director stressed that Drishya 2 will be hitting the big screen. “Theatre culture is something I have always believed in, and the success of my career has come through the big screen, and Drishya 2 will follow suit,” says Ravichandran. Even director Vasu spoke on the same lines and mentioned the need for theatre experience.

The film, produced by Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi’s E4 Entertainment, also stars Navya Nair, Aarohi Narayan, Unnati, Asha Sharath, and Prabhu, who were all part of the Drishya are also part of the sequel. Senior actors Anant Nag and Pramod Shetty are the new additions to the sequel. The technical team includes Ajaneesh Loknath and DOP Seetharam GSV handling the music and cinematography

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drishya 2 
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp