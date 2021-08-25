Drishya 2 will see a theatre release

By Express News Service

Ravichandran and team wrapped up Drishya 2 - the Kannada remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam suspense thriller - in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The film marks the second collaboration of Crazy Star and director P Vasu, who also made the remake of the first part of the Malayalam duology. The suspense thriller, which went on floors July 12, was wrapped up in a 32-day schedule.

P Vasu

Unlike the Malayalam original Drishyam 2, which was released on Amazon Prime, the Kannada remake will see a theatre release.

On the last day of shooting, both the actor and director stressed that Drishya 2 will be hitting the big screen. “Theatre culture is something I have always believed in, and the success of my career has come through the big screen, and Drishya 2 will follow suit,” says Ravichandran. Even director Vasu spoke on the same lines and mentioned the need for theatre experience.

The film, produced by Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi’s E4 Entertainment, also stars Navya Nair, Aarohi Narayan, Unnati, Asha Sharath, and Prabhu, who were all part of the Drishya are also part of the sequel. Senior actors Anant Nag and Pramod Shetty are the new additions to the sequel. The technical team includes Ajaneesh Loknath and DOP Seetharam GSV handling the music and cinematography