Keerthi Kalakeri to make Telugu debut

Further, Keerthi says that she got the offer sheerly out of talent as the makers are yet to watch her work.

Actress Keerthi Kalakeri

By Express News Service

Actor Keerthi Kalakeri, who will make her Kannada debut with Prarambha, is all set to make her Telugu debut as well. Speaking about the project, the actor says that it will be a good head-start for her career in Tollywood. Further, Keerthi says that she got the offer sheerly out of talent as the makers are yet to watch her work. “It is a good script, and it that will also get dubbed in Tamil, which I feel is an added bonanza,” she adds. The title and other details of the project will be revealed in September. 

The actor’s Kannada debut Prarambha, in which she is paired opposite Manoranjan, is yet to hit screens due to the pandemic. Though the actor is glad to be back on the sets, she says that the state of affairs in the entertainment industry isn’t getting better due to the pandemic. “I am vaccinated, and the team is taking all kinds of precautions, but everything feels ‘stuck’ due to the lockdown,” adds Keerthi.

Meanwhile, the actor recently resumed shooting for her second Kannada film, Oh My Love, in which she will star opposite Shashikumar’s son, Akshith. “The team will begin the fourth schedule for Oh My Love on August 30 in Mangaluru, where we will be wrapping up the talkie portions. We will be heading to Kashmir in September for a song shoot,” says Keerthi. Meanwhile, the actor is also busy listening to new Kannada scripts.

Keerthi Kalakeri
