Chakravarthy Chandrachud to tell an untold story with 'Bheemi'

The film will have theatre artiste Sridhar Ram making his silver-screen debut

Published: 28th August 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chakravarthy Chandrachud (Photo | Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Instagram)

Chakravarthy Chandrachud (Photo | Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Chakravarthy Chandrachud, post his stint at the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, is back to focusing on his acting and directorial assignments. Having completed his portions for Aravind Kaushik’s Gone Case, Chandrachud is gearing up to play a cop in Vasishta’s directorial, Madhyantara, which is set to go on floors in September first week. He is also preparing to wield the megaphone for a film titled Bheemi and has brought on board Sridhar Ram to play the lead.

Sridhar Ram

The latter is a theatre artiste from the Benaka team, who will be making his silver screen debut with the film. The director of films like Janma and a Tamil film Thambi Oorku Pudhusu has yet again picked a unique and untold story. “There are a few villages across India with only women. Men aren’t allowed there. One such village exists in Karnataka too. These villages also have their traditions and rituals. I have explored a crime story in such a set t ing,” says Chandrachud. Sudeep launched the firstlook poster of the film, and the director plans to begin the shoot on September 18.

“The film is going to be a dark comedy with few limited actors, and everyone hails from a theatre background,” says Chandrachud, adding, “I am glad to be touching a rarest of rare subjects for which I have written the script, screenplay, and dialogues.” Bheemi is bankrolled by Babu Reddy and has music by Veer Samarth. Paramesh will make his debut as a cinematographer with this film. Chandrachud also said his other upcoming film I am Kalki is in the making and updates about the same will be revealed soon.

Comments

